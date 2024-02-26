wrestling / News

BLP In Defense Of The Genre Results 2.23.24: Kevin Ku Defends BLP Title, More

February 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
BLP In Defense Of The Genre Image Credit: Black Label Pro

BLP held their In Defense Of The Genre show on Friday night, with Kevin Ku defending the BLP Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the results from the Triller TV-airing show, which took place in Berwyn, Illinois, per Fightful:

* Aleah James def. Heather Reckless

* Dex Royal def. Bradley Prescott IV

* Hayden Backlund & Trevor Outlaw def. Twist And Flip (Darren Fly & Nate Kobain)

* Levi Everett def. Puf

* BLP Midwest Championship Match: Matt Makowski def. Eli Isom

* Skye Blue def. Rachel Armstrong

* Myung-Jae Lee def. Kennedi Copeland

* Rico Gonzalez def. Alex Zayne

* BLP Tag Team Championships Match: Bang And Matthews def. Highlight Reel, Latinos Most Wanted, and Tragedy Boiz

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Ku def. Joey Janela

