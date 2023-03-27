BLP Observe This, Brother Results 3.25.23: BLP Rumble Match, More

Black Label Pro held their Observe This, Brother show on Saturday night, featuring the BLP Rumble and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV from Crown Point, Indiana, below (per Cagematch.net):

* Alec Price & Violence Is Forever def. Isaiah Moore & Twist And Flip

* Tre Lamar def. Leyton Buzzard

* 1 Called Manders def. Brian Pillman Jr.

* BLP Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop def. Mance Warner

* Skye Blue def. Cole Radrick

* Non-Title Match Match: The Chop ‘n’ Roll Express def. Bang Bros

* BLP Tag Team Championship Match: Bang Bros def. The Chop ‘n’ Roll Express

* BLP Rumble Match: Levi Everett def. Adam Slade, Alice Crowley, Anakin Murphy, Arthur McArthur, Blair Onyx, Brayden Lee, Calvin Tankman, Chase Holliday, Chase Oliver, Crash Jaxon, Damian Chambers, Dan The Dad, Darius Latreil, Ezio Orlandi, Gary Jay, Hayley Dillon, Jacob Gotch, Joey Gotch, Kevin Blackwood, Kobe Durst, Matt Brannigan, Matt Knicks, Myung Jae Lee, Percy Davis, Rachael Armstrong, Regan Lydale, Sam Holloway, Shazza McKenzie, Space Monkey, Steph De Lander, Tom Lawlor, Tony Adams, Trevor Outlaw, Trik Davis, and ZDP