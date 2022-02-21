BLP Professional Wrestling Mikey’s Version Results: Dante Martin, Leyla Hirsch, More In Action

Black Label Pro held Professional Wrestling Mikey’s Version at the RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana, on Saturday, with Dante Martin, Leyla Hirsch, and more in action. Here are the quick results from the show (via Fightful):

* Anthony Henry defeated Tre Lamar

* Rohit Raju defeated Dan The Dad

* Anthony Greene defeated Skye Blue

* BLP Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) defeated The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) to retain the titles

* Levi Everett vs. Warhorse fought to a double count-out.

* Dante Martin defeated Alex Zayne

* Kobe Durst defeated Alice Crowley and Chase Holliday

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Kevin Blackwood

* Travis Titan defeated Rat Daddy

* Joshua Bishop defeated Brutus Dylan

* BLP Midwest Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Matt Makowski to retain the title

Shout out @LegitLeyla. She lives up to every bit of that nickname and I’d wrestle her again any day.

Watch the whole match and rest of @BLabelPro show on IWTV whenever. pic.twitter.com/z0OBo25Tzm

— BLACKWOOD (@blkwdxvx) February 21, 2022