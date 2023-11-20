BLP Really Real Wrestling Results 11.18.23: Kevin Ku Defends Heavyweight Title Twice, More

BLP held its Really Real Wrestling show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the West Lafayette, Indiana, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful):

* Nate Kobain def. Darren Fly

* Levi Everett def. Xavier Sky

* Dan The Dad def. Hayden Backlund

* Trevor Outlaw def. Sabin Gauge

* Rachel Armstrong def. Dex Royal

* Tragedy Boys def. Highlight Reel

* Myron Reed def. Myung-Jae Lee

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Ku def. Isaiah Broner

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Ku def. Trevor Outlaw