BLP Showdown At The Shoreline Results 5.5.24: Billie Starks Faces Myron Reed, More

Black Label Pro held their Showdown At The Shoreline show on Sunday with Billie Starkz battling Myron Reed and more. You can check out the full results from the Michigan City, Indiana show, which aired on Triller TV, below (per Fightful):

* Latinos Most Wanted def. Eli Isom & Heather Reckless

* Trevor Outlaw def. Davey Vega

* Aeroboy def. El Manik (Caleb Konley)

* Gaston LaRue, Percy Drews & Vinny Pacifico def. Dominic Garrini, Sidney Von Engeland & Xay Garcia

* Rico Gonzalez def. Calibus

* Jake Something def. Danhausen

* BLP Arbo’s Cheese Dip Big Cheese Championship Match: Rachel Armstrong def. Aleah James, Maggie Lee, and Shazza McKenzie

* Joshua Bishop def. Dex Royal

* BLP Tag Team Championship Match: Bang And Matthews def. The Highlight Reel

* Billie Starkz def. Myron Reed

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Ku def. Flamita