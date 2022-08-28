wrestling / News

BLP Total Eclipse Of The Hart Results 8.27.22: Calvin Tankman Defends Heavyweight Title, More

August 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
BLP Total Eclipse Of The Hart Image Credit: Black Label Pro

Black Label Pro’s Total Eclipse of the Hart show took place on Saturday night, with a BLP Heavyweight Title defense and more. You can see the full results from the Crown Point, Indiana show below, per Cagematch.net:

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Big Damo def. Kevin Ku

* Marko Stunt def. Cole Radrick

* Erick Stevens def. Isaiah Broner

* Trish Adora def. Warhorse

* Kevin Blackwood def. Adam Priest

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Crash Jaxon

* Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

* BLP Rumble: Billie Starkz def. Alfonso Gonzalez, Alice Crowley, BD Smooth, Bradley Prescott IV, Brogan Finlay, Charlie Kruel, D-Ray 3000, Dan The Dad, Darius Latrell, Hardcore Harry, Hunter Tarca, Isaiah Moore, Jake Something, Josh Fuller, Kobe Durst, Koda Hernandez, Levi Everett, Lorenzo Vendetta, Marko Harris, Matt Brannigan, Megabyte Ronnie, Mikey Banker, Old Man Young Boy, Percy Davis, Regan Lydale, Sabotage Shawn, Skye Blue, Space Monkey, Trevor Outlaw, Trik Davis, and Walker Hayes.

