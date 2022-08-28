BLP Total Eclipse Of The Hart Results 8.27.22: Calvin Tankman Defends Heavyweight Title, More

Black Label Pro’s Total Eclipse of the Hart show took place on Saturday night, with a BLP Heavyweight Title defense and more. You can see the full results from the Crown Point, Indiana show below, per Cagematch.net:

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Big Damo def. Kevin Ku

* Marko Stunt def. Cole Radrick

* Erick Stevens def. Isaiah Broner

* Trish Adora def. Warhorse

* Kevin Blackwood def. Adam Priest

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Crash Jaxon

* Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

* BLP Rumble: Billie Starkz def. Alfonso Gonzalez, Alice Crowley, BD Smooth, Bradley Prescott IV, Brogan Finlay, Charlie Kruel, D-Ray 3000, Dan The Dad, Darius Latrell, Hardcore Harry, Hunter Tarca, Isaiah Moore, Jake Something, Josh Fuller, Kobe Durst, Koda Hernandez, Levi Everett, Lorenzo Vendetta, Marko Harris, Matt Brannigan, Megabyte Ronnie, Mikey Banker, Old Man Young Boy, Percy Davis, Regan Lydale, Sabotage Shawn, Skye Blue, Space Monkey, Trevor Outlaw, Trik Davis, and Walker Hayes.

JAKE SOMETHING KILLED JOSH FULLER #BLPRumble pic.twitter.com/UAR5w4mVhO — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 27, 2022

WELCOME BACK TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING ERICK STEVENS!!! I could cry right now for Stevens vs Broner #BLPRumble 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/tjO8N5t73f — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 27, 2022

Bully Starkz has won the #BLPRumble ! pic.twitter.com/zZhCWzx6v7 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 27, 2022