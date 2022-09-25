BLP Turbo Graps 24 Part 1 Complete Results 09.24.2022: Midwest Title First Round Match & More

The first round of the Turbo Graps 24 Tournament was held by Black Label Pro in Crown Point, IN on September 24, 2022. You can see the full results (via CageMatch) and a few highlights below:

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Erick Stevens def. Bryan Keith

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Joshua Bishop def. Sawyer Wreck

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Crash Jaxon vs. Isaiah Broner ends in a Double KO

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Cheeseburger def. Trik Davis

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Anthony Henry def. David Young

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Shun Skywalker def. Space Monkey

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Kylon King def. Gary Jay

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Colby Corino def. Levi Everett

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Myron Reed def. Dustin Waller

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Jake Something def. Big Damo

*Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Jungle Kyona def. Skye Blue

*BLP Midwest Title Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match: Tom Lawlor def. Warhorse

LETS GOOOOOOOO, Jungle Kyona murders Skye Blue & will advance! Give us Kyona/Skywalker !! #TurboGraps24 pic.twitter.com/oXL1B0Qq4q — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 24, 2022

DUSTIN WALLER UP & OVER THE POST!! #TurboGraps24 pic.twitter.com/rM1rrwA23D — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 24, 2022