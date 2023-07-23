wrestling / News
BLP Unplugged Full Results 07.22.2023: The Bang Bros vs. Latinos Most Wanted Headliner, More
The BLP Unplugged show was hosted by Black Label Pro on July 22 in Berwyn, IL. You can see the full results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Twist And Flip (Darren Fly & Nate Kobain) defeated Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)
* Chase Holliday defeated Angelo Carter
* Gaston LaRue defeated Anakin Murphy and Garuda and Guerrera De Brisenas and Percy Drews and Victor Analog
* Trik Davis defeated Xavier Sky
* Kevin Ku (w/ Dominic Garrini) defeated TJ Crawford
* Dex Royal & Highlight Reel (Damien Reel & Damon Reel) defeated Country Air (Doc Simmons & Zach Hendrix) & Ezio Orlandi
* Garuda defeated Ash Bennett
* Hayden Backlund defeated Rico Gonzalez
* Dan The Dad defeated CPA
* BLP Tag Team Championship Match: The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeated Latinos Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge)
