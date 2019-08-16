Blue Meanie Claims Joe C Was Set To Play A ‘Mini Meanie’ In The bWo

In an interview with Fightful, The Blue Meanie spoke about various honorary members of the bWo and revealed that Joe C, the rapper that supported Kid Rock prior to his death, was set to portray a “mini Meanie” in the group. Here are highlights:

On those who remember the bWo: “It’s insane, it’s 2019 and we celebrated an anniversary (a few years ago), and people still remember it. When one shows up on Raw, my timeline explodes. It’s cool. In this business you can doubt yourself, if you did anything and it feels great. If one person remembers me, I’ve done something.”

On honorary members of the bWo: “We had a lot of honorary members during the heyday when we were pushing for people to buy a shirt. New Jack would run in and he would wear a shirt, or the Pitbulls would wear a shirt. When I was in WWE, Joe C. was going to be “Mini Meanie” and we were going to dye his hair blue. I knew Joe C. when I started to train with Al Snow.”