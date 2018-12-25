Various News: Blue Meanie Dresses Up as Meanie Claus, Shinsuke Nakamura Trains With Sheamus in Workout Video, and Top 10 Moments From Last Night’s Raw

– ECW legend and former WWE Superstar Blue Meanie shared some photos of him dressed up as “Meanie Claus” for Christmas. You can check out the photos he shared today on Twitter below.

HO! HO! HO! It's Meanie Claus! pic.twitter.com/ho8VjDjsjL — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) December 25, 2018

– Shinsuke Nakamura appeared in Sheamus’ latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video where they perform an Advent Workout. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 Moments from last night’s Christmas Eve edition of Monday Night Raw. You can check out that video in the player below.