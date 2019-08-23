wrestling / News
Blue Meanie Says Sometimes Fans Don’t Want To Remember Wrestling Is A Work
– Blue Meanie took to social media to weigh in on the evergreen discussion on wrestling being performance art, pro wrestling, sports entertainment, or anything else fans want to call it.
It's our job to not pie face them with what they know. Online carries into ring time. BIG TIME. There's nothing wrong with talking about the inners working of the business. It's perfectly fine because this is a business and the fans are the investors.
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 23, 2019
What you do in the ring, do in interviews, do in your every day life when encountering someone on the street, to everything you do on social media. It all counts and you need to be cognisant of that.
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 23, 2019
It's professional wrestling so start being a fucking professional. Please?
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WCW Trying to Curb Time Off Abuse By Lowering Injured Wrestler Pay After 30 Days
- Jim Ross Weighs in on NXT Moving to USA Network, AEW Competing With NXT, If Vince McMahon Will Be Involved
- Corey Graves On What It’s Like to Have Vince McMahon in Your Ear on Commentary, Recalls Being Yelled at While On Camera
- Backstage Update on The Undertaker Working 9/10 Smackdown in MSG, Status for Clash of Champions