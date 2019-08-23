wrestling / News

Blue Meanie Says Sometimes Fans Don’t Want To Remember Wrestling Is A Work

August 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Blue Meanie

– Blue Meanie took to social media to weigh in on the evergreen discussion on wrestling being performance art, pro wrestling, sports entertainment, or anything else fans want to call it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Blue Meanie, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading