– Blue Meanie took to social media to weigh in on the evergreen discussion on wrestling being performance art, pro wrestling, sports entertainment, or anything else fans want to call it.

It's our job to not pie face them with what they know. Online carries into ring time. BIG TIME. There's nothing wrong with talking about the inners working of the business. It's perfectly fine because this is a business and the fans are the investors. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 23, 2019

What you do in the ring, do in interviews, do in your every day life when encountering someone on the street, to everything you do on social media. It all counts and you need to be cognisant of that. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 23, 2019