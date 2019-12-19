Blue Meanie Defends the Work of Orange Cassidy, Discusses Getting Goose Bumps During Cody Rhodes’ Silver Spoon Promo in AEW

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to former WWE and ECW talent the Blue Meanie for the WINCLY podcast. Blue Meanie discussed the work of Orange Cassidy in AEW, getting goosebumps during Cody Rhodes’ silver spoon promo in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from WrestlingInc.com below.

His thoughts on how AEW uses comedy and Orange Cassidy: “It’s been fine, it’s been great. I just took a photo with Orange Cassidy earlier and he makes me laugh. To be honest, I’m quite jealous that he can get away with doing that. Wrestling has evolved and you can’t pretend someone like Orange Cassidy is an abomination when there’s been wrestling mummies in the business. Let’s not act like Orange Cassidy is something bad.”

Blue Meanie on how AEW has the wrestlers cut promos and Cody Rhodes’ silver spoon promo: “It’s like what I tell anybody starting in the business: see what is popular and do the opposite. The WWE has a certain way of filming and doing promos like not looking into the camera and talking about somebody like they’re not there… [Cody’s Silver Spoon promo] was amazing. It’s in his DNA. If he couldn’t cut a promo, I would be wondering what happened. He’s a Rhodes so he should know how to do a promo. Cody’s got a great mind for the business and he learned well from his dad and brother. When I watched it I got goosebumps. I felt it. If it’s done right you’ll feel like. Hopefully it translates into a helluva PPV this weekend. I want AEW to do well because wrestling needs competition.”