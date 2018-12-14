The Blue Meanie On What Inspired His ECW Character

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Blue Meanie spoke about the inspiration for his character in ECW and how close his persona is to his own personality. Here are highlights:

On coming up with the character: “Basically the Blue Meanie character is me with the volume turned up. Everything I used to get in trouble for in grade school, I got paid for later in life. Teachers would say on my report card, ‘Brian keeps making fart noises in class. Please ask him to stop.’ And then 20 years later I’m on ECW going [mocks fart noises]. I’m just a guy who grew up loving wrestling and got to step over the guardrail to participate in my favorite profession in the world.”

On what he’s up to and a possible return to WWE TV: “WWE has a new [YouTube] channel called WWEPC for the Performance Center. They have a new show called Arrival about Matt Riddle and in episode No. 2 I was one of Matt Riddle’s coaches at The Monster Factory… We coached Matt Riddle – helped him go from UFC to pro wrestling. So, they showed him visiting us before he goes out to the Performance Center. So, technically I am on WWE TV right now. Other than that, I’m doing stuff like [WrestleCade]. I’m doing independents, just trying to keep my hand everywhere. In this business you’ve got to be good at not just wrestling, you’ve got to be good at everything.”