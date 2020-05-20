wrestling / News
Blue Meanie’s Podcast Joins MLW Radio Network

The Blue Meanie is bringing his new podcast to the MLW Radio Network. MLW announced on Tuesday that Meanie’s Mind of the Meanie podcast will are as part of the network.
“I’m excited that Mind of the Meanie is now part of the MLW Radio Network,” Meanie said in a statement. “We have been having so much fun with our show. Being powered by the MLW Radio Network is a BIG accomplishment! I’m flattered to be welcomed into their family of shows!!”
Joining Meanie in the weekly podcast series is Josh Shernoff of FITE.tv. The announcement notes that the co-hosts will “dive deep into the world of wrestling, sports, music and much more.”
Mind of the Meanie is available on all podcatcher platforms as well as at MLWRadio.com.
