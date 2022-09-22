Blue Meanie Says His Issues With JBL Are ‘Dead and Buried’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Blue Meanie said that his issues with JBL are ‘dead and buried’ as they have had multiple conversations since 2005. Years of heat between the two culminated in JBL bloodied Meanie’s face during a brawl at ECW One Night Stand. Since then, they’ve worked together in a ring and have put the past behind them.

Meanie said: “It’s been well known that me and JBL had our issues from ’98 to 2000 when I worked there and when I left I spoke my mind, and then it came to a head at One Night Stand in 2005. Well, WWE brought me out to Sacramento. Me and JBL talked our issues out and we turned a really ugly shoot into a work, and we both made some money off it. That’s the power of just being able to stand across from the person you have an issue with and just say it, but that’s in 2005. Look, we’ve posted pictures together, I’ve been on the man’s podcast, yet I don’t know how much more proof I need to say, hey, we’re cool now. We get along, there’s no issue.“