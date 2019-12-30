– Blue Meanie recently did an interview with Wrestling INC where he discussed his favorite travel partner and more. Highlights are below.

On His Favorite Travel Partner: “I don’t know if he was my favorite or just amusing but it was Balls Mahoney because anything could happen. Anything with him from just air-drumming or you walk into a room and he’s naked. I’ve seen more of Mahoney than anybody… and there’s some things I won’t even repeat in public. He was the most interesting roommate. Everyone else was tame compared to Balls Mahoney. I really didn’t have a worst person because most of the time when you’re rooming on the road it’s just for a couple of hours. If you’re rooming with somebody then you’re also riding with them. If you’re willing to spend that many hours in the car with somebody, then rooming should be easy.”



On The Cylinder Of Sin: “It’s very spherical and they really needed to put a condom over the entire building. It should be condemned or detoxified. It’s a really tall building and it’s so bad that the elevator broke so they only rent out the first four floors of a 30-story building. One weekend you go in there and check in your room and you open up the door and see a chalk outline. Or one weekend there’s a kid floating in the pool. Who knows?”

On Potential BWO Reunion: “I would love to do something. It’s up to them. I’m down, I’m game. I think the last time we were together was a couple of years ago for WrestlePro in Jersey. It was a Royal Rumble type thing where all four of us were in the ring for the first time in 20 years. It was one of those rare instances where the promotion took advantage of having us all together.”

On Working With Raven: “Raven used to do the thing they do in NXT now with the skull sessions. He would have me stand in the middle of the room while he sat there and he would yell out subjects. ‘Hey Meanie, do a promo on this or that.’ His critiques were harsh but he was right.”

On Ricky Morton Still Going Strong: “I’ve known Ricky before pre-Blue Meanie. I used to wrestle every Thursday night in Indianapolis, Indiana in a car garage, but it was gimmicked with drywall to make separate entrances and laser lights. We maybe got 75 people in there but it felt bigger. Ricky was always on those shows and he would always take me aside to give me advice.”