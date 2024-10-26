Bo Dallas Says He And Bray Wyatt Were Interested In The ‘Different’ and ‘Odd’

In an interview with Headlock (via Fightful), Bo Dallas spoke about the creation of the Uncle Howdy character, which he agreed was his most creative role in wrestling.

When asked about it, he replied: “Oh, for sure. This has always been the stuff that I’ve liked, and my brother. We’ve always been intrigued with the different, the odd, eerie parts of the world, scary stuff. I never got the opportunity to do that. We kind of both, go went down different lanes, and now I got this chance. I always saw what Windham was doing, and that’s the stuff that both of us like but i was not in that. I didn’t have the opportunity to do that. Now that I do, like I said, I feel like a little kid playing and I still feel like I have my brother with me and it’s unbelievable.“