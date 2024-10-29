– During a recent interview with the Headlock Der Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE Superstar Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy) discussed the the legacy of the Wyatt and how he’s affected by the reactions from fans for The Wyatt Sick6. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bo Dallas on working with his brothers: “Me and my brother, we had a bunch of plans and we were finally getting the opportunity to work together for the first time in our careers, and we both waited our entire careers to get that chance. We were talking every day, throwing ideas and had endless storylines and stuff to be worked on. We were just like little kids playing together again with all these ideas, and whenever he passed I thought I was never gonna get the chance to make that happen.”

On the feedback from the WWE Universe: “The feedback from everybody in the WWE Universe I can’t describe. I’ve wrestled for 16 years now and I’ve been through a lot, but the reactions and the way people have come to me and treated me with The Wyatt Sicks and how they’ve taken it is just on a whole ‘nother level. The communication with a fan or someone from the WWE Universe in the airport is different than it ever was.”