Bo Dallas Sends a Message To Miz In Wyatt Sicks Vignette On WWE Raw

The Miz is back in the targets of the Wyatt Sicks, with Bo Dallas sending a massage to the A-Lister on WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Miz crow about having gone on his word to change last week, saying he deserved an Oscar for his performance.

Later in the night, the VHS-style vignette aired in which Dallas said that he had tried to warn Miz but they damned themselves. Dallas said that Miz “chose this” and will lose what matters most, as you can see below: