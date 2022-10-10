wrestling / News
Bo Dallas Reportedly Making WWE Return Soon
October 9, 2022 | Posted by
Bo Dallas is following his brother back into WWE, according to a new report. F4W Online’s Bryan Alvarez has confirmed that Dallas is expected to be back in the company “very soon.” Dallas’ brother Bray Wyatt made his return at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday. There’s no word as to whether the two returns are directly related or how Dallas will be used when he returns.
Dallas was released in April of 2021 as part of a round of budget cuts after 13 years with the company. His last match for WWE was on a European tour in November of 2019, and his last match on TV was at Crown Jewel 2019.
