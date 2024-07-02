Bo Dallas Talks With Uncle Howdy Again In New Wyatt Sicks Video On WWE Raw

Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy continued their conversation in a new video shown on this week’s WWE Raw. WWE showed the video that was delivered to Michael Cole earlier in the night on the episode, which saw more of Dallas talking with Howdy in the Firefly Fun House. You can see the clip below.

Dallas asked how long they were going to keep doing this, and Uncle Howdy asked if Dallas believed that he brought “them” to life. Dallas countered that he was destined to do this and said “they” are people that everyone wanted to forget about. He said, “They weren’t chosen. Just willing. Clay in the hands of the potter. Guided to the flesh to become something beautiful. They’ve become a family. We’ve become a family.”

Dallas claimed that he was the voice of the reckoning and would set them free.