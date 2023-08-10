wrestling / News
Board Members Revealed For TKO Group Once WWE & UFC Merge
A new SEC filing has revealed which members will be on the board for TKO Group once WWE and the UFC merge. PWInsider reports that an SEC document was filed this afternoon which revealed that the following members will be on the board:
* Vince McMahon
* Ari Emanuel
* Egon Durban
* Nick Khan
* Steve Koonin
* Jonathan Kraft
* Sonya Medina
* Mark Shapiro
* Carrie Wheeler
* Nancy Tellum
Notable absences from the list are Triple H and Dana White.
Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE and merger of the company with UFC into TKO Group is expected to close in mid to late September. Fightful reports that WWE still has a remaining board member to choose.
