Bob Backlund Reveals His Proudest Career Moment

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bob Backlund spoke about his proudest moment as a wrestler, which surprisingly had nothing to do with his time in the WWE or as a performer. Here are highlights:

On his proudest moment: “I’m most proud of a book from a gentleman who I was his childhood hero. I told him my life story and he put it on paper. I go around and talk to a lot of kids at wrestling tournaments. I talk to the moms and dads. If they purchase the book, I explain to them that mom and dad should read the book first and highlight the spots where I learned a lesson. I learned six things from high school wrestling and I talk about that in the book and these six things are what made me very successful…. When I left to go into the wrestling business, I was very confident that I was going to use these principles and that I was going to get to the top.”

On ‘running for President’ in the WWF in the 90s: “Well, they needed a different president…That’s all. They needed someone else. I had fun doing that.”