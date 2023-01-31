Bob The Drag Queen On How Wrestling Spoke To Him As a Kid, Being Emotionally Invested in Mick Foley

Bob The Drag Queen is one of the most well-known drag queens in the world, and is also a fan of wrestling as he recently discussed. Bob is known for his time on RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he was the winner of season eight, along with the HBO series We’re Here and several other appearances in TV, film and more. He opened up about his wrestling fandom on a recent episode of StraightioLab, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how wrestling spoke to him as a kid: “Wrestling is inherently kind of gay. There are some really great, iconic wrestlers who spoke to my gayness of a young child. Goldust is a really great example. He was a wrestler named Dustin Rhodes. It was common for a wrestler to leave and then come back as a completely different person. I mean, a completely different person. Goldust was this wrestler that was basically, I don’t even want to say he was acting gay, the whole bit was…he was never gay, he had girlfriends. He was kind like Prince. He was this extremely effeminate straight man who was wrestling. Tell me this is not (drag queen) Gottmik. Tell me this person would not be on (alt-drag reality show) Dragula. Goldust was insane. Goldust was a really wild, regulatory moment for me as a young gay person watching wrestling.”

On being emotionally attached to Mick Foley: “I was really emotionally attached to wrestling as a young person. My favorite wrestler was Mick Foley, who I was obsessed with. Mick Foley was a schleppy-looking, average run of the mill guy, but he was the everyman of the WWE. He was like ‘if I can do it, you can do it.’ If Mick Foley can be one of the most famous entertainment athletes, then I could f**king do anything. When he quit wrestling, I literally cried. I had it on VHS, I would play it every morning before school and cry every morning before school.”