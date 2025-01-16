UPDATE: Baseball Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker Passes Away, Family Issues Statement

UPDATE: The family of Bob Uecker have issued a statement on his passing.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bob. To many, he was an announcer and entertainer whose humor and voice transcended the game, but to us he was so much more. Bob faced a private battle with small cell lung cancer since early 2023, which he met with the same strength and resilience that defined him. Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter. He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished. While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the man we were so lucky to call ours.

Original: The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that ‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker has passed away at the age of 90.

The Brewers wrote: “We are heartbroken to announce that Brewers icon & Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Uecker passed away today at the age of 90.”

Uecker is a baseball legend, WWE Hall of Famer and actor. He played for the Milwaukee Braves, then won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964. He also served as the Brewers’ play-by-play radio announcer since 1971.

For wrestling fans, Uecker is best known for his role at Wrestlemania IV, where he interviewed and got choked by Andre the Giant.

As an actor, Uecker starred in the sitcom Mr. Belvedere and appeared in the Major League films.