Rev Pro’s Bobbi Tyler Changes Social Media Handles To Include WWE

It looks as if Revolution Pro talent Bobbi Tyler may have signed with WWE, as she has made some notable changes to her social media accounts. As first noticed by PWInsider, Tyler has changed her online handles on Twitter and Instagram to StevieTurnerWWE.

Neither WWE nor Tyler have confirmed that she has signed with WWE at this time. Tyler is 24 and previously worked in STARDOM throughout 2019. She reportedly received a WWE tryout in 2019. She has worked for Revolution Pro in the UK since April of last year. She is a two-time Title IPW Women’s Champion, a two-time PWP Women’s Champions and has also held titles in House Of Glory and Ultimate Pro Wrestling.