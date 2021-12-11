Bobby Cruise Weighs In On ROH’s Hiatus, When He Suspected Something Was Coming

Bobby Cruise says he had a suspicion that something was up at ROH a couple of months before it went on hiatus. Cruise spoke with Fightful ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle and said that he had concerns for a little while before the hiatus was announced in late October.

“I was concerned maybe for a couple of months leading up to it,” Cruise said. “The reason being with Maria and I producing the women’s division, we worked on the September pay-per-view. We worked on the following TV tapings, and then the same thing for November. Once we had all of our women’s matches, put together for November, then we said, ‘okay, we need to work on we knew what we were doing for Final Battle with our title match and so forth. Now that Final Battle’s done, we need to work on post-Final Battle TV leading into the new year, and we were told there were no TV tapings after Final Battle. I had not seen that happen before.”

He continued, “When I found that out. I was very concerned. Especially because I know the cost and getting everyone to a location, the cost and setting up now that I know this stuff, the production and everything. It’s an enormous cost. Yeah. So you would obviously if you were continuing on, have all that setup still there, have all those people still there, and instead of getting one day out of them, you’re getting to three days and so forth. When we found out there was no TV tapings following Final Battle, a red flag went up for me. I asked a few questions of the office and didn’t really get any answers. I don’t think that anyone was keeping anything from me. I honestly think that senior management was trying to work with Sinclair Broadcast Group to get something done. So this wouldn’t have happened. But that was probably at least a month before we found out that I was concerned because that didn’t make sense to me.”

ROH is taking a four-month hiatus after Final Battle on Saturday, and it will return with Supercard of Honor in April.