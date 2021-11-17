Bobby Fish On What Sold Him On Joining AEW, Potential Coaching Or Backstage Role With the Company

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Bobby Fish discussed what sold him on joining AEW, a potential coaching or backstage role in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bobby Fish on using his ROH entrance music in AEW: “It was a little bit of circumstance, maybe serendipitous in a way. I got really accustomed to that song and where I was. It was time for new music. Parting with that was difficult because I was just so accustomed to it. Obviously, I became accustomed to what we were doing there as well. When I knew this was coming up, I loved and continue to love Adam Cole’s new music. It’s so good. That being said, I was like, ‘I don’t know. Do I get new music? What’s it going to be? Blah, blah, blah.’ Anyway, to think then that Jeff Jones actually was his suggestion. I hadn’t listened to it in a while, but I do remember loving it. It just made sense, so we did it. As soon as the first chord ripped, it felt like, oh yes. It felt like putting on a good pair of jeans.”

On what sold him on joining AEW: “Probably the fact that I didn’t feel like [Tony Khan] was trying to sell it to me. He has such confidence and he’s such a fan of wrestling. You can feel that in the conversation. He’s excited. He’s motivated. He’s in a hurry. It was infectious. I had heard good things prior to the conversation, but it was all of those things I was expecting or suspecting seemed to be there, and it was quick, but it was genuine. I think that’s what probably sealed it for me was just like, ‘I don’t think this guy is BS’ing me, and if he is, he’s one of the world’s greatest BS’ers.’ There’s value in that too.”

On a potential coaching or backstage role in AEW: “I’m interested in anything that AEW might be interested in me for. If there’s something that maybe I don’t necessarily see for myself that they see, I’m open to any and all suggestions. I do see coaching, or producing, or something in the future. If that possibility presents itself, I’m certainly open to it. I think that that’s an opportunity that excites me as well. We’ve got so much young talent here. I think the progression in and of itself is exciting to me, to be able to pass on some of what I learned that I haven’t forgotten.”

