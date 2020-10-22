Bobby Fish Attacked, Out of Tonight’s NXT Tag Team Title Match

Bobby Fish is out of tonight’s NXT Tag Team Championship match after being discovered attacked backstage on the show. Tonight’s episode of NXT saw Fish, who was set to team with Roderick Strong against Breezango for the latter’s tag team titles, attacked backstage. WWE has since issued an update noting that Fish has been ruled out of the match and will be replaced by Kyle O’Reilly.

The update reads:

“INJURY UPDATE: @theBobbyFish is on his way to a local hospital for an MRI on his knee. As a result, @theBobbyFish has officially been ruled out of tonight’s championship match. However, @KORcombat is medically cleared and will compete in Fish’s place.”