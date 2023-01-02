Bobby Fish Praises Austin Theory And Cody Rhodes In Year-End Review

On the Demi Awards episode of his Undisputed Podcast, Bobby Fish offered credit to both Austin Theory and Cody Rhodes for their accomplishments this past year (via Wrestling Inc). He awarded the two wrestlers Most Improved and Match Of The Year, respectively. You can read a few highlights from Fish and watch the complete episode below.

On what impressed him most about Theory in 2022: “I spent a little bit of time when he was coming into ‘NXT’ with him. [We did] some bumping around and stuff. He’s just a good dude [and a] talented guy. [I’m] here for it [and he] works hard. So, to see success for a kid like that is awesome. He deserves it and he’s taking to it like a fish to water. Going up to the main roster, his transition has been seamless.”

On the respect Rhodes earned against Seth Rollins: “Really, to watch what he and Rollins did in that match while he had the injury that he had. Just bumping had to be uncomfortable, let alone anything involving [the use of his pectoral]. Hats off to Cody for just being a gamer.”