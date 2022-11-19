Bobby Fish Says CM Punk Isn’t ‘A Blip’ On His Radar, Reveals His Impact Contract Status

Bobby Fish isn’t thinking about CM Punk, noting that the former AEW World Champion “doesn’t exist” for him. Fish spoke with WrestlingNews.co for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On challenging CM Punk to a fight a few months ago: “Punk is not a blip on my radar. He doesn’t exist for me.”

On his decision to take the side of The Elite over CM Punk: “Those are guys that I worked with for years in Japan. We’ve always been good friends. I’ve heard from all of the parties mentioned between all of this, some as recently as a couple of days ago, and, you know, those are guys that I do I stay in contact with. I wish them well. I want nothing but success for those guys and I would think it’s the same sentiment coming back to me. They are my friends and like, yeah, I mean, you know, that’s what friends do. You’re not gonna let people mess with your friends.”

On if he knows the status of Adam’s Cole’s injury: “You know, our business is a rough business, but it’s the only contact sport really with no off season. You know, even like MMA and stuff. You know, guys will train for a fight camp, have the fight, and then they’re off for a bit, and like, sometimes people I think lose their minds when it comes to a guy stepping away for a little bit. Sometimes it’s injury related and sometimes it’s not as injury related as people think. I just think the appetite that the wrestling audience has to know everything, it just gets bizarre sometimes. I mean, sometimes like, you know, people need to be human beings because at the end, none of us are performers 24/7. So, yeah, when people need to go away, give them their space. Give them some time. You know, they’ll be back.”

On if he will fight in Global Titans again: “I have a two-fight deal with Global Titans. So the second one, we’re trying to do kick boxing or MMA. That would be my preference. It’s what my preference was up front as well, but they came to me with the offer and it was boxing. So in an effort to not rock the boat, you know, you go along to get along and I said, ‘Yeah, I can box.’ So this next one, I would really like for it to be kickboxing or MMA, but we’re still working out those details.”

On his Impact status: “I’ve had numerous conversations with them and we’ve explored different options and there’s potential all the way across the board. At the moment, I will say that on paper, I’m a free agent. You, as the audience, don’t know where I’m going to turn up because I’ll be honest, I don’t know where I’m gonna turn up.”