Bobby Fish Thinks There’s Too Much Freedom In AEW, Says It Was Frustrating

In an interview with Keepin’ it 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Bobby Fish spoke about having creative freedom and why he thinks that’s actually a bad thing, citing a lack of structure.

He said: “Quite a lot less structure. Quite a bit more freedom, which at first, I think a lot of the boys, you kind of welcome it. But then you experience it for a little while and it gets a little frustrating, to be totally honest. I think some people did have way too much stroke, for sure, but I think some of those people, that’s how they operate and that’s how they get over. Those people are just gonna be who they’re gonna be. I’m not one of them. You know, I couldn’t tell you the difference between a Democrat and a Republican. I don’t play that game. I always let my physical speak for itself because I’ve been doing athletics my whole life. I do think that there’s a middle ground where there’s too much structure, there’s not enough structure, and there’s a sweet spot in the middle. I don’t think AEW — I think they’re closer to maybe too much freedom, and the boys sometimes need to be saved from the boys. They’re their own worst enemy.

The inmates cannot run the asylum. There has to be a governor put on. The creativity is great, but like I said, there has to be a governor for it. Something that funnels it into something constructive, as opposed to — I mean, how many times are people just trying to get their s*** in or suspicious of like, ‘Oh, well, this guy’s just trying to get his s*** in.’ That creates dissension. That doesn’t create unity in the locker room. That’s where I think a company can be successful is when it feels like, ‘Okay, well, you know, we’re going out there to put on the best g**d*** show we can put on.’ And I’ll say this, that’s what ‘NXT’ Black and Gold felt like, the TakeOvers. It felt like it was seven to eight matches and everybody was getting a decent amount of time and stories the fans were invested in, so we’re all gonna go out there and just try to have a great show.“