Bobby Fish Makes Impact Debut at Victory Road
Bobby Fish has found his new home, as the WWE and AEW alumnus made his Impact Wrestling debut at Victory Road. Tonight’s show saw Fish come out and cut a promo alluding to his recent comments about CM Punk and talking about how he’s “not here for the bulls**t.” He went on to say that he respects the Impact locker room and was there to pick a fit before Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh came out. They tried to attack him but Fish took them out and was locked the fishhook into Singh until Shera pulled him to safety.
Fish exited AEW at the start of the month. There’s no word on whether Fish is signed to AEW in a longterm deal or not.
WHAT!!!!@theBobbyFish is in THE IMPACT ZONE!?#VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/lhqkj2qDu4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 24, 2022
.@theBobbyFish wants a FIGHT and @TrueRajSingh & @MahabaliShera are here to bring it to him!#VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/x4uMQrD9uW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 24, 2022
