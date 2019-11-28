wrestling / News
Bobby Fish Injured During Tonight’s NXT, Replaced By Roderick Strong During Match (Pics, Video)
– Bobby Fish suffered an injury during tonight’s NXT and was replaced mid-match by Roderick Strong. On Wednesday’s episode, Fish started off as a part of the opening match which saw him and Kyle O’Reilly defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. The match went to commercial break after a few minutes and when it came back Strong was out in street clothes and Fish was said to be out for medical reasons. It was later revealed that Fish was hurt when Lee threw both members of the championship team out of the ring right before the break.
The champions retained their titles with help from Adam Cole. Pics and video from the match are below:
#̶W̶e̶A̶r̶e̶N̶X̶T̶ ̶ #UEAreNXT#WWENXT @AdamColePro @TheBobbyFish @RoderickStrong @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/L99ASVjoKE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 28, 2019
Exhibit 8472 of @RealKeithLee being #LIMITLESS. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7EKXK6w2Hg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 28, 2019
.@theBobbyFish has just been replaced by @roderickstrong in this #NXTTagTitles matchup due to an injury. #WWENXT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 28, 2019
Allow @RealKeithLee to properly introduce @RoderickStrong to this match. 😳 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xUvmcFV54C
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 28, 2019
Good opponents, BETTER teammates. @DijakovicWWE & @RealKeithLee are CLEANIN' UP against @roderickstrong & @KORcombat on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/vhlNedZSve
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2019
Sit front row. Get your system SHOCKED.@RealKeithLee @AdamColePro #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qrYKfJLwMl
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2019
Prophecy fulfillers doin' prophecy things. #AndSTILL#WWENXT @KORcombat @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/lZbwrqz6E5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega on Fans Taking Sides in the AEW vs. NXT ‘War,’ Ratings Battle, Says NXT and Impact Are Putting On Good Shows
- CazXL Discusses Why He Was Released from WWE, Going Off Script During Segment That Led to Vince McMahon Being Furious
- Matt Hardy Reveals How He Explained the Broken Universe to Vince McMahon
- Eric Bischoff on the Montreal Screwjob Leading to Rick Rude’s WCW Return, Rude Wanting Him To Pay Lloyds of London So He Could Wrestle Again