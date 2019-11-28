Bobby Fish Injured During Tonight’s NXT, Replaced By Roderick Strong During Match (Pics, Video)

– Bobby Fish suffered an injury during tonight’s NXT and was replaced mid-match by Roderick Strong. On Wednesday’s episode, Fish started off as a part of the opening match which saw him and Kyle O’Reilly defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. The match went to commercial break after a few minutes and when it came back Strong was out in street clothes and Fish was said to be out for medical reasons. It was later revealed that Fish was hurt when Lee threw both members of the championship team out of the ring right before the break.

The champions retained their titles with help from Adam Cole. Pics and video from the match are below: