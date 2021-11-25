Bobby Fish Joins AAA Mega Championship Match At Triplemania Regia

Bobby Fish is the latest wrestler to be added to the AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia on December 4. He joins Jay Lethal, El Hijo del Vikingo and Samuray del Sol. Fish and Adam Cole posted a video online about Fish’s involvement.

Cole said: “Recently, the AAA Mega Champion…I’m sorry, the Omega Championship because Kenny Omega held it for that long. Recently, that championship had to be vacated and I’ve got a problem with that because as far as I’m concerned, that championship, it belongs in All Elite Wrestling. I’ve got just the man who’s going to take care of some business, and his name is Bobby Fish.”

Fish added: “Yes sir, AEW is the place that that championship belongs. You said it, Mr. Cole, I am just the man to bring it back. This is just the time of year to give myself a little Christmas gift and put that Mega Championship underneath my Christmas tree. Let’s face it, Adam, every place we’ve been we’ve won titles, and this, it will be no different. So, I will take my little vacation to Mexico, head to Triplemania, and I will bring that title back home to All Elite Wrestling.”