Bobby Fish Says He Loves The Young Bucks, Recalls Trying to Get Permission In AEW To Do Kickboxing Fight

Bobby Fish wasn’t at this weekend’s AEW All Out media scrum where CM Punk and the Elite had a backstage altercation, but he says he loves the Bucks and would stick up for them. Fish was asked about the drama involving the post-show scrum and the reported brawl that took place after on the latest episode of his Undisputed Podcast.

While Fish acknowledged that he was not there and not privy to what happened, he said the Bucks are guys that he loves and said he would stick up for them. He also discussed wanting trying to get permission to do a kickboxing fight when he was in AEW, as you can see from some highlights below:

On the Young Bucks: “On a very short list of people in this industry that I can say, like genuinely I love those guys. Like, I love them and they’re good people. They got kids, they got wives. They’re god-fearing, good human beings. So on that level, yeah. I mean… would I stick up for them? Yes, I would. But I was not there, so who actually knows.”

On wanting to do a kickboxing fight when he was signed with AEW: “Truth be told, since May I have tried to get Tony Khan to sit down with me no less than five times to ask permission to do a kickboxing fight. It was actually something that I talked with other people in the company about, but I could never nail Tony down. And in Tony’s defense he’s a busy man, especially on TV days. It is what it is. But I wanted permission to do a fight, and I couldn’t get there with Tony.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Undisputed Podcast with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.