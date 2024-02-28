Bobby Fish Comments On Becoming A Meme Among Wrestling Fans

In an interview with Fightful, Bobby Fish spoke about becoming an internet meme among wrestling fans following his brief time in TNA Wrestling. Specifically, it was a promo he cut where he said, ‘where’s the lie’.

He said: “I kinda wonder myself. I haven’t found it yet. Where is it? We need to uncover this thing. That’s the thing that has gotten me about the age thing. We’re all doing it. We’re all getting older. It’s what it is. How can that be pointed out as someone’s shortcomings? [Laughs]. The internet is undefeated. Some of these younger kids now with their ability to edit and use the software, they whip it out in a second. If it makes sense and it’s catchy and well thought out, I’m a sucker for a good pun. I’m a sucker for creativity within humor. Just make it a good one, and don’t use other people’s stuff. That’s where it gets to me too. I’ve been called old 100 times. Let’s call me something else. I’m sure I’m not batting 1.000 outside of the old thing.“