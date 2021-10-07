wrestling / News

Bobby Fish Officially Signs With AEW

October 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Fish is All Elite, as he has officially signed with AEW. AEW announced after tonight’s Dynamite that Fish, who made his debut against Sammy Guevara on tonight’s show, has signed with the promotion.

Fish was released from WWE in early August, and made his MLW debut at the Opera Cup over the weekend.

