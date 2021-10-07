wrestling / News
Bobby Fish Officially Signs With AEW
October 6, 2021 | Posted by
Bobby Fish is All Elite, as he has officially signed with AEW. AEW announced after tonight’s Dynamite that Fish, who made his debut against Sammy Guevara on tonight’s show, has signed with the promotion.
Fish was released from WWE in early August, and made his MLW debut at the Opera Cup over the weekend.
Welcome to the team…@TheBobbyFish is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/7CI57sYakw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021
