Bobby Fish Was Okay With Negative Crowd Reaction To His Impact Debut

Bobby Fish didn’t exactly get a pop from the crowd in his Impact Wrestling debut, but he doesn’t have an issue with that. Fish made his debut for the company at Impact Victory Road and the crowd reaction was underwhelming, which he addressed on the latest episode of his Undisputed Podcast.

“They received me like I had farted in church,” Fish said of the reaction (per Wrestling Inc). “It was like, okay, well why did I leave Albany? Probably because of that. I’m a very hateable person. It’s okay. I’m good with it. Those are my cheers. I like being ridiculed. I’m a glutton for punishment.”

Fish faced Alexander for the Impact World Championship on the October 12th episode of Impact Wrestling but came up short in the match.