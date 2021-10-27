Bobby Fish On Arriving in AEW, Triple H vs. Tony Khan as Executives, Dream AEW Opponents

Bobby Fish is set to face CM Punk tonight on AEW Dynamite and he recently discussed joining AEW, how Triple H and Tony Khan are as executives, and more. Fish spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, and you can check out the highlights below:

On being the new guy in the AEW locker room: “I think pro wrestling is one of those industries where it’s never goodbye forever. So there’s always faces that you get accustomed to seeing daily, monthly, weekly, and then you’ll go a few years and not see them because you’ve veered in a different direction. But those paths always seem to cross again down the road. So I feel like that’s really what I’ve walked into at AEW and then there’s obviously the new faces as well, but it’s all good. I’m up for all of it, to be honest.”

On his expectations for his match tonight: “I mean, I couldn’t be more excited. He’s definitely a guy that I’ve known of for years upon years. And we’ve been similar places, we’ve been different places. Similarly, to Bryan Danielson and these are guys I’ve watched their careers. I’ve like I said, crossed their paths here and there. And then just to be on this stage and have these sort of opportunities. Yeah, man, it’s just a breath of fresh air. It’s been a long career. I’ve been doing this a while.”

On comparing Triple H and Tony Khan as executives: “I mean, both men are ubertalented when it comes to creativity in pro wrestling and in very different ways. And obviously, Triple H having been a former professional wrestler himself and it feels weird to say former because he’s still going to lace up the boots every once and again, but they’re both different, but very similar and a lot of common thread throughout. And I would say the one commonality that they both kind of reek of, it’s just passion for what they’re doing. I can remember having conversations with Triple H early when we got there and he was laying out kind of what he saw for what would end up being us, not just me because it would be along with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly obviously before Roddy was added and there was just a passion and an excitement that came off of Triple H for what he was doing. So you as a performer couldn’t help, but be kind of swept up in it yourself because at the end of the day he’s talking about what they’re going to do with you. And we all love this industry or we wouldn’t be here.

“Tony, it’s been very similar. My time with Tony so far has been much briefer than my time with NXT, but so far I couldn’t ask for better. And he’s got that same sort of excitement as he’s putting stuff together or when you talk the industry just wrestling with him in general, you can’t help but get swept up in it. You can’t help but want to. I love feeling as if I want to perform well for myself, but also for someone else in that sort of, I don’t want to say hierarchy, but I grew up playing organized sports my whole life and there were certain coaches that I had that I just jived with them so well that I not only wanted to play well for myself, but I wanted to play well for them. And I feel something similar with Tony and felt that way with Hunter as well and guys like Shawn Michaels. And it just adds an extra layer to what we do that makes it that much more rewarding.”

On who he’s looking forward to working with in AEW: “You brought up Lee. I will bring up Sammy Guevara. I really, really can’t state enough how much I enjoyed both of those matches. And the younger talent like this, that’s the lifeblood of this industry. And I look forward to mixing it up with numerous members of the AEW roster that fit that bill. I’m really looking forward to those opportunities. I can’t say enough how much I enjoyed [inaudible 00:17:44] and Sammy, both super talented guys who I say wise beyond their years in some ways too, which is a nice thing to see. Just super talented guys.”