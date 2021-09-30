Bobby Fish on His Upcoming AEW TNT Title Match, Thinks Title Goes Well With His Mustache

– Appearing on Busted Open Radio this week, Bobby Fish discussed appearing on next week’s AEW Dynamite, where he will challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Below is an excerpt from Bobby Fish on Busted Open (via Fightful):

“I’m at home watching AEW, just like everybody else, and I see this thing go down and I’m thinking, ‘Fortune favors the bold.’ That title and this mustache would look pretty fantastic together. I can either sit on my hands and do nothing or I can put my name in the ring, so to speak, and see what happens. That’s what I did. I feel like I was ready in my career for a ‘fresh coat of paint,’ so to speak and here we are. It wasn’t orchestrated and I didn’t seek it out. Things feel into place and it happened. I have this new lease on my wrestling life and I can’t wait to go at this thing guns blazing.”

Bobby Fish was released from the NXT roster last month by WWE. He will face Guevara for the TNT title on next week’s AEW Dynamite on October 6 on TNT.