Bobby Fish On Winning First Boxing Match, What’s Next With Global Titans

Bobby Fish was victorious in his pro boxing debut, and he recently weighed in on the fight and what’s next for him as a fighter. Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji last Saturday, and he talked about the fight on the latest episode of his Undisputed Podcast. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On picking up a win in his first fight: “We went over to Dubai and we had a great time, we really did. And we came back with a — so that was my first professional boxing fight, and I am officially 1 – 0 with one knockout. So congratulations to me and the heralded Coach Alex.

“I mean, honestly if I look at it as far as what the outcomes could have been — and they were numerous — to be sitting here right now having this conversation and to be 1-0 as a professional boxer, to have one TKO, I don’t know. Couldn’t have hoped for better, I guess? Yeah, I’m pretty satisfied.”

On his fighting future: “I did feel like when the fight ended, like I was just kind of getting comfortable. So I guess that leaves me with still a little bit of a scratch to itch. And [that’s] not necessarily a bad thing. There is a second fight to be had with Global Titans. Preliminarily, we’re talking maybe sometime in February, but we don’t know. We don’t know who it is against, what exactly it’s going to be. Fingers are certainly crossed for it to be kickboxing or MMA. I think kickboxing is the one that makes the most sense. I think that’s the one that has the best odds of happening with Global Titans. But yeah, it’s all kind of up in the air. We’ll see4.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Undisputed Podcast with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.