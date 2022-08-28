Bobby Fish On Working With Triple H in NXT, Growing Up a Fan Of His

Bobby Fish was part of Triple H’s NXT, and he recently talked about working for the now-head of WWE’s creative. Fish spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and you can see a coupl;e of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being a fan of Triple H: “I grew up, you know, watching Hunter so I was a fan. The way that he saw the whole thing was just awesome and it was like, man, this guy, one, I’m a fan of the way he sees the business, but two, he wants the business itself to thrive and go to, have uncharted success, and then after being there with him for the better part of three or four years … I would, I would go to war for that man. Hands down.”

On working for Triple H in NXT: “I was really happy working for Hunter and if that was going to be on NXT, I was cool with staying there. If he was going to go to ‘Raw,’ I would’ve wanted to go to ‘Raw,’ you know? I liked working for Hunter … I wanted to come back through the curtain and have [Triple H and Shawn Michaels] be like, ‘Yeah, you godddamn f**king right.'”