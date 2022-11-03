Bobby Fish Says He Plans To Keep Fighting After Upcoming Boxing Match

Bobby Fish is set to compete in a boxing match in Dubai, and he plans to continue fighting beyond that. The WWE and AEW alumnus spooke on the latest MCW Backstage Pass about his boxing career, which will next see him face Boateng Prempeh for Global Titans on November 13th. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his wife’s opinion about his boxing career: “I think she’s probably a little concerned, but she knows me better than anyone, and I think she knew that this was kind of an itch that I need to scratch again. What we do and what this is gonna be are slightly different animals. I mean, the best way I can put it is it’s a scratch that I’d like to itch. I think the sooner I get that done, the faster we can move on.”

On his future combat plans: “It’s a two-fight deal, so I’m definitely fighting twice. This one has to be boxing, the next one I would really like for it to be kickboxing or MMA because I’ve been doing martial arts since I was a kid, and that’s what I love.”