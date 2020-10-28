Bobby Fish Praises Triple H’s Vision For NXT and The Undisputed Era

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bobby Fish praised Triple H’s mind for the business and his vision in putting together the Undisputed Era as a group. Here are highlights:

On why The Undisputed Era works: “I know it sounds crazy in a business that has as much criticism as it has for being less than honest or less than real or whatever you want to call it. The history between the four of us is real. We have beat the hell out of each other across multiple continents. We’ve also stood side-by-side and beat the hell out of other people. We’ve experienced the ups and downs of this business, the miles and the traveling and all that comes with it. We haven’t exclusively been together for all of it ,but in this combination or that combination the four of us have crossed paths and at times spent endless miles coming up together. So what you see is real. It’s not fabricated. Nobody put us together. We knew each other in this way and ended up under the same roof.”

On Triple H putting the group together: “His aptitude in this business. I think he saw something that I would think Adam, Kyle and I would like to write for ourselves, and he saw it and was like, ‘Yep. Those three.’ And he put us together, but I don’t know when the idea was launched with Roddy. I know on the surface it looked likeI blew out my ACL, and that was the timing of things. But I’ve seen now for three years how Triple H operates. I feel like he had an idea long before that and maybe that was the plan regardless. Four peas in a pod. Triple H was smart enough to see that and recognize that. It’s a little bit of a humble brag I guess, but WWE now gets to benefit. We as the four individuals get to benefit being this brand that nobody has given a name to. Triple H did. Now, along with Shawn Michaels, between the two of them. They have their influence on helping us become who we are. You can’t put a price on that.”

On the future of the group: “I think we can be successful doing multiple roles and things anywhere with this company. I don’t feel like any one of the four of us are afraid to go in that direction. At the same time, I don’t think any of the four of us are not interested in doing what we are doing because it is so much fun. It is so real. It is something tangible I think people attach to because it is real. We’ve said it as a saying, but it is legitimate. When you talk about the Undisputed Era, we are NXT. We are flag bearers for what this brand stands for. I think there are other guys too as fans would identify as such. There is no collective energy that is as synonymous as a brand, even Raw and Smackdown dare I saw, like the Undisputed is synonymous with NXT. I think that is part of why we were hired. We are four workhorses. We’re four guys who can walk it, talk it. To varying degrees, having the ability to do all the things you need to be successful in this industry. I think the four of us are capable of doing it in multiple different ways. We can give you different flavors of that same ability between the four of us. That makes us special and unique. There is a lot of room and land left to conquer in NXT. That’s what we are focusing on right now.