Bobby Fish Pulled From Upcoming EVOLVE Shows

– NXT star Bobby Fish will no longer be competing at EVOLVE 129 and 130. WWN Live announced on Tuesday in an email alert that the Undisputed Era member will no longer compete at those shows, though ehwill still be there for the Meet & Greets.

There was no mention of why Fish was pulled. Fish’s tag team partner Kyle O’Reilly was also announced as facing Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 130. NXT star Babatunde will face JD Drake as well at that show.

EVOLVE 129 takes place on June 29 in Queens, New York, while EVOLVE 130 runs on June 30 from Brooklyn.