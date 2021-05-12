Bobby Fish Returns On WWE NXT, Makes Save For Kyle O’Reilly (Pics, Video)

Bobby Fish has made his return to NXT, and he helped out his old tag team partner in the process. Fish returned on tonight’s show after Kyle O’Reilly defeated Oney Lorcan in a singles match, saving O’Reilly from an immediate two-on-one attack by Lorcan and Pete Dunne.

The two fought off Dunne and Lorcan and sent them to the outside, then stared off with each other. They had a quick conversation where O’Reilly said he was glad to see him back but is still doing his own thing, which Fish said he got. Fish noted that he’s got some business to settle with Lorcan and Dunne and that they’d see each other around, then left the ring. You can see clips from the segment below.

Fish hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since NXT TakeOver: WarGames. He had to undergo surgery after the match to fix a tricep injury and wasn’t present for the Undisputed Era’s implosion.