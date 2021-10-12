Bobby Fish Reflects On Roderick Strong Being Added As Fourth Undisputed Era Member In WWE NXT

Bobby Fish was recently interviewed on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, and the new AEW signee discussed Roderick Strong being added to Undisputed Era in WWE NXT, his impact on the faction, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

Bobby Fish on Roderick Strong being added as the fourth member of Undisputed Era: “I don’t think there’s anybody else in the company who could have joined the group. Honestly, looking back, when they decided they wanted to give us a fourth, I don’t know if it was completely just a reaction to my ACL injury, or if there was a plan for that prior, I don’t know. The timing was literally right after I tore my ACL and we weren’t gonna say no but if our opinion was asked and they were to have said to us, ‘Hey, is there anybody in the company that you would [want in the group]’ Roddy would have been the unanimous choice so for them to launch [Roderick as a fourth member]…”

On Strong’s impact on the faction and how they built chemistry together: “Again, it’s another one of those serendipitous where it was like, ‘Please. Yes,’ and I think the Undisputed ERA had a little bit different look at that time with Roddy coming in and there was an adjustment for sure and then once I was healthy and could come back, there was another adjustment because they had such great chemistry between the three of them and then I was coming back into the fold and then it took a little bit of time for the chemistry of the four of us to work itself out but every facet and every turn, it was like we couldn’t help but bat 1000 when the four of us were together.”