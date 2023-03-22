Bobby Fish Says He’s Enjoying His Free Agency, Has Interest In NJPW

In an interview with PWMania, Bobby Fish spoke about being a free agent and if he had any plans to sign with a company in the future. Here are highlights:

On NJPW: “There’s still interest on both sides. It’s our mutual interest. I don’t know how to open back up Japan is at the moment. I know there are guys that are making regular trips over. There’s the whole visa issue and all that stuff. So what was the least complicated thing for me to do was to start working for New Japan Strong which is what I was doing. I believe I will continue to do that. As far as heading over to Japan, it’s been a few years since I’ve worked there regularly and I would love nothing more than to get a few more trips on my passport over to Japan. I have history there. I love New Japan as a company. I love Japan as a country. Recently, I got married and my stepdaughter has always wanted to go to Japan. I would love nothing more than to bring my wife and our 10-year-old to Japan to see a Tokyo Dome show that’d be pretty cool.”

On being a free agent: “Right now, I’d say I’m really kind of enjoying free agency. So a couple things that popped up that I would not have been able to do should I have been with a larger company the way that I have been for the past decade or so. I fought on the Floyd Mayweather undercard in Dubai in November. So I actually had my first professional boxing match after 20 odd years in professional wrestling. Prior to that I had three amateur kickboxing fights, but they were kickboxing. Kickboxing and boxing are very different things. That very much fell in my lap and wasn’t really on my radar, let’s say at the beginning of the year or the end of the year before. If things had worked out with AEW or I was with WWE, I would not have been able to take that fight. So that was an opportunity. Something that I really can’t put a value on. They flew my agent over, they flew my coach over, they flew my wife over. So I got to spend a week in Dubai. Yeah, to have missed out on that would have kind of sucked. That alone has helped me to appreciate this time. Obviously, the security of a regular contract is always attractive. But yeah, right now I’d say I’m enjoying free agency.”

On his relationship with Tony Khan: “I mean, as far as I know, unless he’s told something different. I’ve always had what I would like to consider a good relationship with Tony. Tony is in that company. He’s dare I say spread thin. Like, he’s only one man. He’s got a lot of people pulling at him from different directions. So I will say for myself in that company, I tried for the most part to do my job and kind of flew under the radar. I would request time if it was needed. But I tried not to be a pain in the ass about it. I would hear murmurs about this person or that person being a pain in the ass. I don’t know, sometimes I think the squeaky wheel gets the oil. Maybe that is prevalent in the industry many times, but I’m just not comfortable being that guy. I tried to try to get the time when I could and if it wasn’t there, it just wasn’t there.”