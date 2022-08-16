Bobby Fish Tells Fans That Undisputed Elite Podcast Is in the Works

– During a virtual signing K&S WrestleFest earlier this week, AEW wrestler Bobby Fish revelaed that fans should keep an eye out for a new Undisputed Elite Podcast that’s in the works. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Thank you for the support, thank you for tuning in, thank you for purchasing some stuff, for being fans, always coming out to signings, matches, all that good stuff, buying the merch and the figures. Thank you. And keep your eyes peeled for the Undisputed Podcast, coming to podcast platforms everywhere, sooner than later.”