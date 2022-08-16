wrestling / News
Bobby Fish Tells Fans That Undisputed Elite Podcast Is in the Works
August 16, 2022 | Posted by
– During a virtual signing K&S WrestleFest earlier this week, AEW wrestler Bobby Fish revelaed that fans should keep an eye out for a new Undisputed Elite Podcast that’s in the works. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“Thank you for the support, thank you for tuning in, thank you for purchasing some stuff, for being fans, always coming out to signings, matches, all that good stuff, buying the merch and the figures. Thank you. And keep your eyes peeled for the Undisputed Podcast, coming to podcast platforms everywhere, sooner than later.”
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Investigation Is ‘Substantially Complete,’ WWE Lays Out Internal Issues & Fixes
- WWE Says Vince McMahon’s Resignation Could ‘Adversely Affect’ Creative Efforts
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation